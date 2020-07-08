City of Fairhope reopens city buildings following COVID-19 exposure

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope has reopened City Hall and the Fairhope Public Utilities building to the public.
Employees are still required to wear masks when working with other employees and while moving throughout city buildings.
Visitors are also asked to wear a mask.
