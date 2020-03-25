City of Fairhope lights trees as a ‘beacon of hope’ during the coronavirus pandemic

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – People across the country are putting Christmas lights back out to spread positivity during the coronavirus outbreak. A city in Baldwin County is doing its part, too.

If you’ve taken a drive through downtown Fairhope over the holidays you’ve likely noticed the many sparkling lights in the trees. Those lights typically come down each March after the annual Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.

Since those lights are tough to maintain if they stay up throughout the year, city officials have decided to light three trees in front of the museum and the visitor’s center to participate in the spreading of hope.

