City of Fairhope curfew not approved Tuesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Council members met Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether or not a curfew would benefit residents in Fairhope.

Council members met remotely at 4:30 p.m. News 5 has just learned the curfew was not approved.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories