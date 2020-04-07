City of Fairhope curfew not approved Tuesday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Council members met Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether or not a curfew would benefit residents in Fairhope.
Council members met remotely at 4:30 p.m. News 5 has just learned the curfew was not approved.
