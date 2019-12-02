City of Destin to hold Christmas decoration contest

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin’s Holiday Committee will hold a Christmas decoration contest this holiday season.

Christmas decorations will be judged in six major categories including:

  • Best Decorated Home: Includes single Home, duplexes, mobile homes, etc.
  • Best Decorated Business: Includes restaurant’s, ships, department stores, schools, professional offices, etc.
  • Best Decorated Organization: Includes entrances to homeowner’s associations, golf courses, etc.
  • Best Overall Holiday: Includes all homes, business, and organizations throughout the city limits that go above and beyond.
  • Best on the Harbor: This award will go to the best decorated home on the harbor.
  • Best Decorated Condominiums: This category includes condominium entrances and property.

All decorations must remain up from Dec. 13 until Dec. 31.

To enter the contest, call (850) 615-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com.

According to the city, judging will take place from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Winners will be announced Dec. 20 and recognized by Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis in January, during the regularly scheduled council meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories