City of Destin to hold Christmas decoration contest

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin’s Holiday Committee will hold a Christmas decoration contest this holiday season.
Christmas decorations will be judged in six major categories including:
- Best Decorated Home: Includes single
Home, duplexes, mobile homes, etc.
- Best Decorated Business: Includes
restaurant’s, ships, department stores, schools, professional offices, etc.
- Best Decorated Organization: Includes entrances to homeowner’s associations, golf courses, etc.
- Best Overall Holiday: Includes all homes,
business, and organizations throughout the city limits that go above and beyond.
- Best on the Harbor: This award will go to the
best decoratedhome on the harbor.
- Best Decorated Condominiums: This category includes condominium entrances and property.
All decorations must remain up from Dec. 13 until Dec. 31.
To enter the contest, call (850) 615-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com.
According to the city, judging will take place from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Winners will be announced Dec. 20 and recognized by Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis in January, during the regularly scheduled council meeting.