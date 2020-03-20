City of Destin to close beaches over coronavirus concerns

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials in Destin have announced plans to close beaches. The beaches will be closed from March 21st to April 30th. The closure includes all beaches within the municipal bounds of Destin. Read more about closures in Okaloosa County here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama teacher dead in fatal crash on I-65 NB in Baldwin County
- Santa Rosa County suspending intake of animals by owner surrender
- Grab-and-go food for students and the elderly in Century Florida
- Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle at Walmart
- Mobile County Health Department warns about fake inspector