Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

City of Destin to close beaches over coronavirus concerns

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials in Destin have announced plans to close beaches. The beaches will be closed from March 21st to April 30th. The closure includes all beaches within the municipal bounds of Destin. Read more about closures in Okaloosa County here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories