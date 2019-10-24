City of Daphne announces road closures ahead of weekend events

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Daphne posted on their Facebook page Thursday reminding residents of road closures this weekend.

On Saturday, Main Street, along with other nearby roads, will be closed from 7:55 a.m. until 9 a.m. for the Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot. The event takes place in Olde Towne Daphne.

On Sunday, Main Street, along with other nearby roads shown on the map, will close from 3:55 p.m. until 5 p.m. for the Witches, Warlocks and Wizards Ride.

If you have any questions regarding the road closures you’re asked to call Daphne Public Works at 251-620-2100.