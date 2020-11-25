City of Chickasaw cancels Christmas parade over coronavirus concerns

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Chickasaw has canceled its upcoming Christmas parade. It was a unanimous decision from the city’s leaders due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Christmas Market will continue but will be held outside. It’s set for December 5th at Dodson Park from 9am to 3pm.

