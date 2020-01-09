Citronelle reeling after deadly crash, murder arrest

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been nearly a month since a wreck near Citronelle killed two people, and injured two others.

Just Tuesday, the driver, 28-year-old Donald Crocker, was charged with murder.

19-year-old Skylar Toomey is still at University hospital, recovering from the crash that happened on Dec. 14.

“It’s really been an emotional time for us,” said Citronelle Police Chief, Tyler Norris.

The City of Citronelle is still reeling after two of their own were killed in a crash, two others injured, and the fifth – facing murder charges.

Norris says all of them were friends.

“Citronelle is such a small, tight-knit community here. It’s family, friends and loved ones that make up Citronelle. This wreck has taken a big hit to the community,” Norris said.

The crash happened early Saturday morning, Dec. 14. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Jeep left the road and hit several trees.

43-year-old Curtis Miller and 21-year-old James Toomey, Jr. were ejected and killed.

James Toomey, Jr. (Courtesy: Tara Denmark, Toomey’s mother)

24-year-old Steven Miller and 19-year-old Skylar Toomey were injured.

Skylar Toomey (Courtesy: Tara Denmark, Toomey’s mother)

Troopers say the driver, 28-year-old Donald Crocker, ran away from the crash. Only to be taken into custody nearly a month later.

Donald Crocker (Courtesy: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

“There were shockwaves that went through the town yesterday morning,” said Norris.

Norris says, while this is not their case because it happened outside of his jurisdiction, he’s close with James and Skylar Toomey’s mother.

“Tara told me today she takes it day by day. Some days are better than others,” Norris said.

Norris says it has been a tough case for everyone involved. He credits ALEA and the Mobile County DA’s office with their work.

“Lt. Piggott and Ronnie Redding with ALEA has done a fabulous job at this. They’re experts at stuff like this, and the Mobile County DA’s office, Ms. Ashley Rich has done a fantastic job of supporting them and their endeavors and anything they needed to get this put together and do what needs to be done. It’s just a great team effort,” Norris said.

Norris says this is just one of two deadly accidents involving Citronelle residents in just three weeks and is urging people to take precautions.

“When you get in that vehicle, it is a weapon, you have to have control of it, you have to drive it like it’s supposed to be driven. You have to obey the traffic laws because otherwise, it will lead to a disaster just like this did,” Norris said.

He says multiple families are affected by this tragedy.

“Don’t put yourself in a situation that you can’t win. That’s heartbreaking for me as the chief to see people continue to do that,” Norris said.

Crocker is scheduled to have a bond hearing Thursday morning.

