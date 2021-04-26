CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman has been accused of allowing minors to drink alcohol at a home Saturday night. Lacie Lofton is charged with open house party and furnishing alcohol to minors.
Police say there were at least 20 kids in the home; and two 14-year-olds were highly intoxicated.
Police say two teens were arrested on drug, alcohol and disorderly conduct charges.
Authorities would like to thank the community for reporting the party. They say by speaking out lives may have been saved.
Citronelle Police: Woman arrested, accused of letting teens drink at house party
