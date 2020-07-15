Citronelle police seize dozens of possibly stolen guns

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle police seized dozens of guns and a bullet proof vest during a warrant search Wednesday morning. Now investigators are trying to figure out if they were stolen.

According to a post on their Facebook page police, U.S. Marshals, ATF, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Satsuma and Jackson police served a search warrant and arrest warrants at a location on the east side of Citronelle.

The post says “officers located the suspect that the warrants were on and placed him in custody. Officers also seized 45 guns and a bullet proof vest, that are being checked for stolen status. This situation is currently under thorough investigation by all agencies involved.”

Investigators say they will run the serial numbers on each gun to find out if they were stolen, “our commitment to you the citizens of Citronelle is to you keep you and your families safe and sound. This team effort in cleaning up our city proves the true ability to work as one, regardless of agency or employer. I am humbled and honored for each officer that risks their lives for the citizens of Citronelle, said Chief John Norris, “as your Chief of Police, I am committed to ridding our city of crime and criminal opportunity. We want you all to know we are committed to you, we are proud to serve you and this wonderful community daily. God Bless you all.”











COURTESY: CITRONELLE POLICE

