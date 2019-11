CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jennifer Anne Mizelle is wanted by the Citronelle Police Department on charges of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person first degree.

Police believe she is in Mobile County or Blount County.

Citronelle Police say Mizelle is known to prey upon elderly men and is known to extort significant amounts of money from them.

If you have any information please call 251-866-5596. You can remain anonymous.