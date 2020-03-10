Citronelle police officer hit by vehicle

Top Stories

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle police officer is recovering after he was hit by a car while on duty.

Citronelle police chief, Tyler Norris, says the officer was on duty and hit while he was outside of his vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital in Mobile by ambulance. His injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story.

