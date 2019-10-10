Citronelle Police Officer fired after fight with inmate

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris confirms a Citronelle Police Officer has been fired for violating department policy.
Chief Norris says the firing stemmed from a fight the officer had with an inmate. The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.
There will be a press conference at 4:00 p.m. at the Citronelle Police Department.
Check back for updates.
