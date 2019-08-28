Citronelle Police Department debuts new service dog

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department has a new employee, and this one has four legs.

Lena is a silver lab, who was adopted by Police Chief Tyler Norris. Norris paid for Lena on his own, one of his goals was to get a service animal for the department.

Lena is just 10 weeks old. She will be one of the few service animals used for legal proceedings. She will also visit schools, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area.

She will go through her training process starting in January, and will likely be on the job next spring.