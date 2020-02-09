Citronelle mourns loss of high school teacher

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle High School teacher died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Geoffrey Dylan Turner, 26, died Sunday in a crash on Lott Road near Gulfcrest Road after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. A male passenger was transported by Life Flight to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.  No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate. 

Citronelle High School posted on Facebook Sunday, saying they have asked local clergy and counselors to be on campus Monday morning. A school-wide assembly is planned sometime tomorrow morning as well.

According to Citronelle High School’s website, Turner was a math teacher.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories