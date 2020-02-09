Citronelle mourns loss of high school teacher

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle High School teacher died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Geoffrey Dylan Turner, 26, died Sunday in a crash on Lott Road near Gulfcrest Road after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. A male passenger was transported by Life Flight to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.

Citronelle High School posted on Facebook Sunday, saying they have asked local clergy and counselors to be on campus Monday morning. A school-wide assembly is planned sometime tomorrow morning as well.

According to Citronelle High School’s website, Turner was a math teacher.

