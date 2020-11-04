Citronelle feeder pattern schools to remain closed until Nov. 9

(WKRG) — Because of power outages and damage from Hurricane Zeta, Mobile County Public School System said the Citronelle feeder pattern schools will remain closed until Nov. 9
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill sent out the following message Wednesday:
Due to the continued power outages and other conditions still in the process of being repaired, the Citronelle feeder pattern will not resume school until Monday, November 9, 2020. This feeder pattern includes the following schools:
– Citronelle High School
– Lott Middle School
– North Mobile K-8
– McDavid-Jones Elementary School
– Calcedeaver Elementary School
Sincerely,
Chresal D. Threadgill
Superintendent
Mobile County Public Schools
