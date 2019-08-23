Citizens fire academy enrollment is now open

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department sent out the following public service announcement, seeking students for their Citizens Fire Academy:

MOBILE, Ala. – Enrollment is open for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Citizens Fire Academy. The 9-week program begins on September 23, 2019.

MFRD’s Citizens Fire Academy is a hands-on learning experience, designed to provide participants with an overview of the major divisions within the department, up-close experience of a regular tour of duty for Mobile firefighters, and general practices in firefighting and emergency medical services. Classes are held on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Citizens Fire Academy is open to the public and free, but class size is limited to 24 seats. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here to download an application.