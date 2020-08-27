Cities claim census ending early so counting is on Trump’s watch

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – New court papers say the U.S. Census Bureau is ending the 2020 head count early by a month so that the process for calculating the number of people used for redrawing congressional districts takes place on President Donald Trump’s watch.

The court filing this week by a group of cities and civil rights groups says that the Census Bureau had revised its plans because of the pandemic so that the 2020 census would finish at the end of October. But the bureau shortened that deadline to the end of September earlier this month after Trump issued an order seeking to exclude undocumented residents from apportionment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)