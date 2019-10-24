Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Axel’ starts tonight in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Cirque du Soleil returns to the Pensacola Bay Center Friday night with its new show on ice, Axel.

The show is centered around and named after its main character Axel. The show follows character’s Axel, his love interest Lei, and the show’s villain or antagonist, Vi.

The show follows the journey of Axel and his friends, whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an adventure that “reminds us all that our dreams are in reach,” a show media release says.

New 5 talked with Jeremy Ten, the actor and figure skater who plays Vi in the show. Ten, a laid back and light-hearted person, said when the show comes on, his demeanor changes and he fully dives into his villain-like character.

“I’ve always kind of been like a goof ball and I’ve always been kind of an actor, so for me to dive into that character, that’s so not like me but it’s been so fun and such a cool challenge,” Ten said. “But yeah, once I have the makeup on and once the music starts and the drama hits, I dive into this character. I don’t know where it comes from.”

A freestyle skater in the show, Sophie Brandeborn, told News 5 the process of putting the show together was challenging. Casting started about nine months ago, said Julie Desmaris with Cirque du Soleil. The performers started putting the show together in June.

After debuting the show, Brandeborn said the reactions made all the hard work worth it.

“We were definitely ready to have people in the room,” Brandeborn said, letting out a chuckle. “It’s always like that — you keep running a show for like empty walls, and you’re trying to show face and show performance so when you have no one around you, it’s a bit tricky. So, I think were all ready to get some reactions … and of course get some feedback.”

Brandeborn said people should come out in see the show because they might just leave inspired to follow their dreams.

“You can find your inspiration everywhere in this show. It’s so wide, it reaches so many different elements,” she said. “If you’re super interested in circus, skating or even if you just like music, you will find it.”

The show starts tonight at 7:30 and will continue this weekend.

Show Schedule – October 24 – 27, 2019