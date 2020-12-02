Christmas tree lighting brightens spirits in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Citronelle, the Christmas tree lighting marked the last light to turn back on following Hurricane Zeta.

After having a hard year with hurricanes and COVID-19, the tree lighting meant a lot to the people of Citronelle.

“The town was tore apart and it was very sad to drive around and see our town look like that, and so to be able to recover from that and to be able to do this is amazing,” Elizabeth Sheffield said.

“Our community has come closer together during the hurricane and during these events, so I think with the Christmas Tree lighting and just the events we got going on, brings us back together at a time that we can share time together with our friends and family,” Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer said.

“We want to have some good, positive activities for our children, but we want to keep everything safe,” said Renee Wood, Citronelle Facility Event Coordinator.

The city is hosting its annual Christmas parade this Saturday at 10 a.m. They’ll also have a Movies in the Park near the Christmas tree on Dec. 21.

LATEST STORIES