Christmas Tree Farm sells 100+ trees before opening day

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fish River Trees may not officially be open yet, but that’s not stopping hundreds of people from stopping by to purchase a Christmas Tree.

The owner of the tree farm spoke to News 5 and says he’s already sold 100 trees before their official opening, which isn’t scheduled to be until Friday, November 29th. He’s certainly not complaining about the early customers. He understands people are wanting to put their tree up more and more before Thanksgiving.

They’re mainly coming to the farm because they’re doing a family thing together,” says owner Steve Mannhard.

Mannhard says his tree farm usually sees about 500 families the day after Thanksgiving, which is when his business is really set to open. He’s been operating Fish River Trees for 38 years and has seen the changes in business over the years. During that time, Mannhard has had to make adjustments and work to accommodate the ever-changing trends.

“It’s not hectic as much as it is wild. It’s exciting and challenging,” he says.

