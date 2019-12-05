Christmas cards to help abused children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Your Christmas cards can help children all year long. The Child Advocacy Center hopes you will purchase your cards from them because the funds allow the center to continue its mission of helping children who are victims of sexual abuse.

Here is more information about the Holiday Tribute Program;

“The Child Advocacy Center’s Annual Holiday Tribute Program is a unique way of remembering others during the upcoming holiday season. Make a donation to the CAC in honor of or in memory of someone and we will mail a beautiful holiday card to them suitable for Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s greetings, designed by one of our children, to all those on your list, acknowledging your donation in their name,” Child Advocacy Center

If you would like to purchase cards, call the center at (251) 432-1101.

