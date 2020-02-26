Christians all over the world celebrate Ash Wednesday

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras season is officially over, but the Lenten season is just beginning for many Christians all over the world.

Ash Wednesday is usually associated with the Catholic Church, but some Protestant denominations also celebrate Lent.

Many Catholics will head to Mass to receive their ashes, which signify our eventual death and the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the Cross.

Many choose to give something up or do something to change themselves.

The Lenten season lasts 40 days, ending on Holy Thursday, which falls on April 9th.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories