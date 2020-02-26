Christians all over the world celebrate Ash Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras season is officially over, but the Lenten season is just beginning for many Christians all over the world.

Ash Wednesday is usually associated with the Catholic Church, but some Protestant denominations also celebrate Lent.

Many Catholics will head to Mass to receive their ashes, which signify our eventual death and the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the Cross.

Many choose to give something up or do something to change themselves.

The Lenten season lasts 40 days, ending on Holy Thursday, which falls on April 9th.

