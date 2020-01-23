China closes off city in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus

BEIJING (AP) – China has closed off a city of more than 11 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces in Wuhan were eerily quiet. Barriers blocked the entrance to the city’s train station, and the airport, ferries, subways and buses were also halted. An official at the World Health Organization told The Associated Press that trying to “contain a city of 11 million people is new to science.”
