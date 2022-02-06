MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have another beautiful day in store! We had a cold start to our day with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We are slowly warming into the upper 50s this afternoon.

We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day today. . The wind is nice and calm. Down by the coast there is low risk for rip currents and offshore seas are 1-2 feet. We will see building clouds as we head throughout the morning tomorrow with a 10% chance of a shower. Highs will be staying in the mid 50s throughout the start of this week.