Chilly, sunny Sunday!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A lovely Sunday ahead! Today we have sunny skies and cooler temperatures. We are going to get out of the 40s by 9am and reach a high around 61 degrees.

The pleasant conditions will stick around for tomorrow with a high of 66 degrees. On Tuesday, the skies will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy ahead of the next cold front. Tuesday afternoon we will be in the lower 70s. The front will pass through Tuesday night with PM showers into Wednesday morning. The rain should stop by Wednesday afternoon.

The cold front that will pass through will be weak and we won’t feel a noticeable temperature drop. For Thanksgiving we will see partly cloudy skies with no chance of rain and a high of 71 degrees. The unstable atmosphere will persist with 10% chance of rain and cloudy skies for the end of the work week and into the weekend.