Chilly start, scattered showers this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 40s across our region and low 50s near the coast. Partly cloudy skies starting out our day but not seeing any rain throughout the morning.

Around lunch time we could see a stray shower outside and then picking up to a 40% chance this afternoon. Our winds will stay from the North so it will be a chilly kind of rain rather than muggy. Most showers will remain light and misty in nature. We are not expecting many thunderstorms or severe weather.

After the rain moves out tomorrow night, next week will be cooler and drier with lows in the 30’s and 40’s and highs in the 50’s and 60’s. You will be able to put that umbrella away because there will be plenty of sunshine!