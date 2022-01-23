Chilly morning, Rain Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are having a chilly end to our weekend! That sun will warmed us somewhat into the low 50s earlier this afternoon.

Throughout the evening temperatures will dip into the low 30s tomorrow morning. We will see a few more clouds in the forecast throughout your Monday. We will see more clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s.

Our next front passes Tuesday morning with a line of showers. Throughout the afternoon we could see a few showers linger. We will then be back in the low 50s by Wednesday afternoon.