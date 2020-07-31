Child trafficking awareness march in Baldwin County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A demonstration to raise awareness about child trafficking in Baldwin County this afternoon.

The event is called Rise up for Children and is put on by national organization Operation Underground Railroad.

There are events all across the country today, which is “World Day Against Trafficking.”

Fairhope police tell us a local organizer called them this week to give officers a heads up they would be in town and just plan a peaceful march around downtown Fairhope.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories