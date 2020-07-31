Child trafficking awareness march in Baldwin County

(WKRG) — A demonstration to raise awareness about child trafficking in Baldwin County this afternoon.
The event is called Rise up for Children and is put on by national organization Operation Underground Railroad.
There are events all across the country today, which is “World Day Against Trafficking.”
Fairhope police tell us a local organizer called them this week to give officers a heads up they would be in town and just plan a peaceful march around downtown Fairhope.
