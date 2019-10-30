Child dies after drowning in community pool

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) – A 5-year-old girl has died and a teenager remains in “grave condition” after rescue crews pulled them from a swimming pool at a mobile home park in Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets the girls were found in the swimming pool at Casa del Monte Mobile Home Park in Greenacres on Tuesday afternoon.

They were taken to a hospital where the younger girl died. The other girl is 17.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said in a news release that all evidence “point to a terrible tragedy.” He said the girls apparently drifted to the deep end of the pool and neither could swim.

No additional details were available.

Greenacres is near West Palm Beach.

