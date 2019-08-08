Chickasaw schools implement new vocational programs

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw students started class on Thursday. Cheerleaders, football players, and the band from the high school welcomed elementary school students.

There’s a new man in charge of the district this year. David Wofford is beginning his first year as superintendent. He is the former director of the Career Technical Center in Washington County. He plans on putting a larger emphasis on vocational training in Chickasaw schools.

“We want to begin by teaching soft skills, the things that are necessary to be successful in employment and then we’re going to move on to technical skills,” Wofford said. “We’re going to give kids opportunities right starting from graduation. Our vision is to have the kids prepared the day after graduation.”

This year, Chickasaw will be implementing the first career tech virtual school in Alabama. Their goal is to prepare students, if they choose not to go to college, to be ready to enter the local workforce.

“There are a lot of pathways to success. Kids can leave high school and make an incredible amount of money doing something in a technical trade,” Wofford said.