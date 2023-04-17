CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw police and other city officials are sounding the alarm to advise parents of the dangers that come with swimming unsupervised. The warning comes after a group of children were found swimming in Chickasaw’s pool while it was closed,

Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller says officers found the group of children around noon Sunday.

After finding the children, the city made a Facebook post where they advised parents to look after their children who may go into a pool unattended.

The post continues to say if children are in a pool with no supervision, they could find themselves in a horrible accident or “death within seconds.”

Chickasaw police officers tell WKRG News 5 they want to ensure the public’s safety. None of the children in the pool today were injured.

If someone is caught going into a pool unattended, Chickasaw Police will charge them with criminal trespassing.