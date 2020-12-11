Chickasaw Elementary shuts down kindergarten due to high number of COVID cases

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Chickasaw Elementary Kindergarten, Chickasaw City Schools said Thursday it will be shutting down the Kindergarten hall Friday through next week for deep cleaning.
The school system posted on Facebook that students can return after the Christmas holidays. Instructional packets for students are available for pick up on Monday.
