Chickasaw Elementary shuts down kindergarten due to high number of COVID cases

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic. (Associated Press)

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Chickasaw Elementary Kindergarten, Chickasaw City Schools said Thursday it will be shutting down the Kindergarten hall Friday through next week for deep cleaning.

The school system posted on Facebook that students can return after the Christmas holidays. Instructional packets for students are available for pick up on Monday.

LATEST STORIES