Cheez-It and wine box back with new pairing

(CNN Newsource) – Your next socially distant gathering could be a lot more simple with one company’s new offering.
Wine doesn’t have to be fussy or pretentious, and a popular snack food brand is trying to help make it less so.
Starting Wednesday, those interested can grab a limited edition boxed wine and Cheez-It combo with rosé and white cheddar crackers.
Cheez-It says the white cheddar flavor is a fan favorite.
The rosé is from a company called “Original House Wine.”
This is Cheez-It’s second wine and cracker box pairing, just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 26.
