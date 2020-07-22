Cheez-It and wine box back with new pairing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – Your next socially distant gathering could be a lot more simple with one company’s new offering.

Wine doesn’t have to be fussy or pretentious, and a popular snack food brand is trying to help make it less so.

Starting Wednesday, those interested can grab a limited edition boxed wine and Cheez-It combo with rosé and white cheddar crackers.

Cheez-It says the white cheddar flavor is a fan favorite.

The rosé is from a company called “Original House Wine.”

This is Cheez-It’s second wine and cracker box pairing, just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day on July 26.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories