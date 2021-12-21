Check Out What’s New On The Gulf Coast CW For January Of 2022!

What do a superhero, a marching band and a sweet competition show all have in common? They are kicking off The Gulf Coast CW’s 2022 new slate of shows. The fun begins on Tuesday, January 11th with mega-hit Superman & Lois flying in for its sophomore season at 7pm followed by the series premiere of Naomi at 8pm.

Walker reports back for duty with new episodes on Thursday, January 13th at 7pm. Two Sentence Horror Stories scares up a new season with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Hanuary 16th at 8pm. On Monday, January 24th, it’s time to get in formation with the series premiere of March, an eight-part docu-series following the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band in Texas. And the hit dessert competition series Great Chocolate Showdown makes its U.S. debut with an eight-episode run on Saturday, January 29th at 7pm.

These are all of the phenomenal shows that are coming to The Gulf Coast CW at the start of 2022, making us your top station to tune into. Make sure you keep an eye on TheGulfCoastCW.com for more programming updates that you’re not going to want to miss because we are always entertaining!