MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will be graced with several opportunities to check out the International Space Station this week.
- MONDAY – September 11, 2023
- 4-minute viewing window beginning at 7:52 PM
- Maximum Height: 28° above the horizon
- Moving from the Southern sky to the Eastern sky
- TUESDAY – September 12, 2023
- 4-minute viewing window beginning at 8:41 PM
- Maximum Height: 33° above the horizon
- Moving from the West-Southwestern sky to the Northern sky
- WEDNESDAY – September 13, 2023 (***BEST OPPORTUNITY***)
- 7-minute viewing window beginning at 7:53 PM
- Maximum Height: 66° above the horizon
- Moving from the Southwestern sky to the Northeastern sky
- THURSDAY – September 14, 2023
- 3-minute viewing window beginning at 8:44 PM
- Maximum Height: 12° above the horizon
- Moving from the West-Northwestern sky to the Northern sky
- FRIDAY – September 15, 2023
- 5-minute viewing window beginning at 7:55 PM
- Maximum Height: 20° above the horizon
- Moving from the Western sky to the North-Northeastern sky