MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will be graced with several opportunities to check out the International Space Station this week.

  • MONDAY – September 11, 2023
    • 4-minute viewing window beginning at 7:52 PM
    • Maximum Height: 28° above the horizon
    • Moving from the Southern sky to the Eastern sky
  • TUESDAY – September 12, 2023
    • 4-minute viewing window beginning at 8:41 PM
    • Maximum Height: 33° above the horizon
    • Moving from the West-Southwestern sky to the Northern sky
  • WEDNESDAY – September 13, 2023 (***BEST OPPORTUNITY***)
    • 7-minute viewing window beginning at 7:53 PM
    • Maximum Height: 66° above the horizon
    • Moving from the Southwestern sky to the Northeastern sky
  • THURSDAY – September 14, 2023
    • 3-minute viewing window beginning at 8:44 PM
    • Maximum Height: 12° above the horizon
    • Moving from the West-Northwestern sky to the Northern sky
  • FRIDAY – September 15, 2023
    • 5-minute viewing window beginning at 7:55 PM
    • Maximum Height: 20° above the horizon
    • Moving from the Western sky to the North-Northeastern sky