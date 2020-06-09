Charter revoked for controversial Woodland Preparatory school in Washington County

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Public Charter School Commission on Tuesday revoked the charter for the controversial Woodland Preparatory school in Washington County.

For more than a year, parents have voiced opposition to the new charter school, which they feared would cut funding from Washington County Public Schools.

The Alabama Education Association had filed a lawsuit to try and block the school from opening.

“AEA has consistently said we support good charter schools. Woodland Prep was not going to be a good charter school. We are thankful the Commission was able to see that and to stop this school from opening before any taxpayer money was wasted and, more importantly, before any child’s irreplaceable education time was lost,” AEA President Sherry Tucker said.

Woodland Prep was set to open in August.

