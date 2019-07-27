UPDATE: All passengers safe after boat fire in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: The charter boat Hoss Fly is the boat that caught on fire. All passengers safely made it to a center console and are headed back to shore. Capt. Doug Price with Eagle Express Charters is in radio contact.

Orange Beach and Fairhope Fire Rescue assisted with the scene, as well as some good Samaritan boats.

Photo by Brent Williams

Photo by Brent Williams

Photo by Brent Williams

ORIGINAL STORY

A charter boat has caught on fire off the coast of Orange Beach, just south of Perdido Pass.

Sources say the boat had eight passengers on board. There’s no word on if anyone was injured.