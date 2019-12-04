Charges upgraded for 18-year-old accused of killing Lowndes County sheriff

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors are upgrading the charge against a teenager suspected in the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff, making him eligible for the death penalty. News outlets report that authorities have signed a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. He was previously charged with murder in the killing of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams. The new charge carries a possible death penalty, while the original charge has a maximum sentence of life. Williams was shot to death at a gas station late last month. Johnson is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Montgomery County. He hasn’t entered a plea in the case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories