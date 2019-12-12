Chances for showers today, stormy night ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We are waking up to drier conditions but have a chance for a few showers throughout the day today (30%). Our temperatures will sit in the upper 50s this afternoon and will stay fairly chilly with partly cloudy skies.

As we head into this evening our rain chances will increase to 60% as a wave of moisture from the Gulf drifts northward. The scattered thunderstorms and rain will persist to Friday morning and we will start to clear out as we head into Friday afternoon. Tomorrow it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend is looking beautiful! We will finally have a break with rain in the forecast with partly cloudy and sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The start to next week we have our next cold front that is going to pass through on Monday into Tuesday which will bring rain back into the forecast. On Wednesday, we should be clear and the loq temperatures will only be in the mid 30s. We are expecting high temperatures in the low 50s in the middle of the week.