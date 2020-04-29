Celebrating the Class of 2020

(WKRG) — Thousands of seniors across the Gulf Coast are missing out on special moments from their last school year. Every day on WKRG News 5, we will be honoring a senior passing through this important personal milestone. If you have a senior that you would like to nominate, send us their picture, name, and why they deserve to be nominated. That information can be sent to producers@wkrg.com.

