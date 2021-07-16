Celebrating Florida’s 200 year history in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The state of Florida and Escambia County are celebrating 200 years. In Pensacola, residents are celebrating this milestone with family fun.

It is set for Saturday, July 17th at the Historic Village, Museum Plaza on Jefferson Street.

It begins with a Muscogee Prayer by the Santa Rosa Creek Tribe at 6:30 AM. A formal program with elected and community leaders is set for 10 AM. Events include traditional Hispanic and African dance, games, live music, crafts, Navy flyover and more.