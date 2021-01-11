CDC: Florida has nearly half of America’s known cases of mutated coronavirus strain

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Centers for Disease Control says Florida has nearly half of the known cases in the U.S. of a mutated and likely more contagious strain of the coronavirus. The development came Friday as Florida again broke its previous single-day record of coronavirus cases. The state added nearly 20,000 infected people to its caseload on Thursday. The variant that emerged in Britain was detected last week in a Martin County man in his 20s. The CDC says Florida now has 22 cases of that mutated virus. California has 26 cases, Colorado has two and New York and Georgia have each reported one case of the new variant.

