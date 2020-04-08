CDC considers changing guidelines for self-isolation for those exposed to the virus

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic. The public health agency and the White House are considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday. Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask. That’s according to person familiar with the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

