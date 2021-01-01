Causey Middle School softball coach charged with rape, sodomy in Tuscaloosa

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher and softball coach at Causey Middle School has been charged with rape and sodomy in Tuscaloosa County.

Henry Snow was arrested in Baldwin County on Christmas eve. According to the grand jury indictment, Snow forcibly raped a girl who is less than 16 years old. The indictment was filed in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Alabama on Dec. 9. He was released on a $45,000 bond.

Causey’s website says Snow is a sixth grade science teacher and softball coach.

Henry Snow

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories