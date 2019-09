MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, local popsicle company, Frios Gourmet Pops, is the official popsicle maker of the Crimson Tide, and that company is cranking out homemade popsicles here in Mobile, in the old Smith's Bakery building off the I-65 Service Road.

Local entrepreneur, Cliff Kennedy, moved the company from Gadsden, Alabama to Mobile this summer. The company held it's grand opening and made its first popsicles in Mobile in June.