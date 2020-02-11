Caught on camera: car stolen from family’s front yard and used in police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police detained four people who officers say led them on a car chase on Monday, February 10.

The family whose car it was spoke with News 5. They told us it was stolen from their yard on the same day they needed to bring their daughter in to doctors to see if she needed a feeding tube.

The man said he was on his way to work when he noticed his car was stolen. He said its the second time his car has been taken recently, but never imagine it would end up totaled from a police chase.

Nathan Jarrell says one of his friends joked it could be his car when they heard sirens at work. He said, “He was like oh there’s your car, and just kind of laughed about it, and sure enough it was my car on 65 being chased by the police.”

Mobile Police said officers spotted the stolen car on I-65 and tried pulling it over. But officers say the driver kept going and eventually crashed into a pole in Prichard. Photos shared by mobile police show the stolen car where it crashed.

A Ring doorbell video shows the moments when the car was taken. Jarrell said, “They pulled up in my neighbor’s driveway and a guy got out of the rear passenger side, and we didn’t see his face, but we saw what he was wearing, and he just ran across the street. Then one car took off, and our car took off right behind it.”

Jarell said he has still not seen his car, and now that it’s totaled, he’s going to have to look for a new one. News 5 reached out to police to see if the four detained people were arrested, but have not heard back.

LATEST POSTS: