Catholic Schools of Pensacola announces delay in upcoming school year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Office for Catholic Schools has announced a delay for the upcoming school year in Escambia County. Students will now return in August 24. Teachers will return on August 10th. Other details involving the new school year will soon be announced.
