Cat colonies to control stray population in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new program to help control the cat population in Foley is underway. The Foley Animal Care and Control Program launched the program a couple of weeks ago.

The goal is to stabilize the stray cat population in a humane way. The group, along with various people in the community, have constructed cat colonies where the animals can eat and stay. The cats are picked up and brought to the vet where they are vaccinated and spayed, or neutered, before they’re released again.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach started similar programs before Foley launched their new initiative.

We’re told the stray cat population is anywhere between 2,500-10,000.

The Foley Police Department donated $4,000 to the program.