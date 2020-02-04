Case of murdered Monroe County 10-month-old headed to grand jury

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A grand jury will hear the case of Tamika Stallworth, the woman charged with murder in the death of Jamaya Austin.

Tamika Stallworth

Investigators said Stallworth shot into a car, trying to hit someone else, when the 10-month-old was struck in the face.

The shooting happened along Highway 42 in the Peterman community of Monroe County on Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday, the case was bound over to a grand jury.

